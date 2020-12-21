Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.20.

NYSE:RKT opened at $21.64 on Thursday. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 163.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,935,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth $8,088,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth $9,426,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth $796,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth $1,117,000.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

