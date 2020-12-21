RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) Downgraded by National Securities to “Neutral”

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of RNET traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,811. The firm has a market cap of $113.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.36. RigNet has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69.

Get RigNet alerts:

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $48.72 million during the quarter. RigNet had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 121.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in RigNet during the third quarter valued at $441,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of RigNet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RigNet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $784,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RigNet by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in RigNet in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Communications Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for RigNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RigNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.