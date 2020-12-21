Reviewing DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) and Volt Information Sciences (NYSE:VOLT)

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) and Volt Information Sciences (NYSE:VOLT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.7% of DLH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Volt Information Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of DLH shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Volt Information Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DLH and Volt Information Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DLH $209.18 million 0.54 $5.32 million $0.59 15.27 Volt Information Sciences $997.09 million 0.04 -$15.19 million ($0.56) -3.29

DLH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Volt Information Sciences. Volt Information Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DLH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DLH and Volt Information Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DLH 0 0 2 0 3.00 Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

DLH presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.19%. Given DLH’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DLH is more favorable than Volt Information Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares DLH and Volt Information Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DLH 3.40% 15.42% 4.79% Volt Information Sciences -2.51% -37.15% -6.54%

Risk and Volatility

DLH has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DLH beats Volt Information Sciences on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services. In addition, it offers public health and life sciences services, such as clinical trials, epidemiology studies, and disease prevention; and health promotion to underserved and hard to reach at-risk communities through development of strategic communication campaigns, research on emerging trends, health informatics analyses, and application of best practices. The company offers its services to government agencies and other government clients. The company was formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc. and changed its name to DLH Holdings Corp. in June 2012. DLH Holdings Corp. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

