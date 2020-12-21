Reviewing Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) and MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) and Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MINISO Group and Big Lots, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MINISO Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Big Lots 0 4 5 0 2.56

MINISO Group presently has a consensus target price of $25.20, indicating a potential upside of 5.44%. Big Lots has a consensus target price of $53.64, indicating a potential upside of 20.18%. Given Big Lots’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Big Lots is more favorable than MINISO Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MINISO Group and Big Lots’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MINISO Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Big Lots $5.32 billion 0.31 $242.46 million $3.67 12.16

Big Lots has higher revenue and earnings than MINISO Group.

Profitability

This table compares MINISO Group and Big Lots’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MINISO Group N/A N/A N/A Big Lots 10.30% 26.25% 7.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Big Lots shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Big Lots shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Big Lots beats MINISO Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a network of approximately 4,200 MINISO stores, as well as online sales channels. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments. It also provides merchandise under the consumables category, which comprises health, beauty and cosmetics, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, and home maintenance departments; and electronics, toys, and accessories category consisting of electronics, toys, jewelry, and hosiery departments. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 1,404 stores in 47 states and an e-commerce platform. Big Lots, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

