Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.35.

QSR stock opened at $61.95 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $67.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average is $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,791.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $8,959,119.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,332.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 139.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

