Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Lifted to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RFP. ValuEngine cut shares of Resolute Forest Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Resolute Forest Products presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.31.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. Resolute Forest Products has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 3.10.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $730.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $34,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 221,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $112,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,920 shares of company stock valued at $265,268. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 400,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 244,027 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,073,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 208,213 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Resolute Forest Products by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 284,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 160,939 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 122,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 597,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 79,600 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

