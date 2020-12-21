Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for TransEnterix (TRXC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN: TRXC):

12/18/2020 – TransEnterix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "TransEnterix Inc. designs, develops and manufactures medical-devices. It offers SPIDER(R) Surgical System, a laparoscopic surgical platform that allows intra-abdominal triangulation procedures to be performed with articulating instruments through a single site. The company is primarily focused on the development and commercialization of SurgiBot, a patient-side minimally invasive surgical robotic system. TransEnterix Inc., formerly known as SafeStitch Medical, Inc., is based in United States. "

12/15/2020 – TransEnterix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

12/11/2020 – TransEnterix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/8/2020 – TransEnterix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

12/5/2020 – TransEnterix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/1/2020 – TransEnterix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

11/28/2020 – TransEnterix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/10/2020 – TransEnterix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

11/9/2020 – TransEnterix had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Shares of TransEnterix stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 40,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,428. TransEnterix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.62.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransEnterix during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in TransEnterix during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in TransEnterix by 158.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TransEnterix by 316.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46,926 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransEnterix by 377.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 129,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102,746 shares during the period.

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

