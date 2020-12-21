Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ: CMTL) recently:

12/18/2020 – Comtech Telecommunications was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/17/2020 – Comtech Telecommunications was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Comtech Telecommunications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “

12/10/2020 – Comtech Telecommunications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities.

12/1/2020 – Comtech Telecommunications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “

12/1/2020 – Comtech Telecommunications was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ CMTL traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,542. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $37.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Get Comtech Telecommunications Corp alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($3.26). Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth $8,304,000. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 19.3% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,662,000 after acquiring an additional 207,383 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 247.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 172,769 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 170.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 178,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 112,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 150.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 103,184 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.