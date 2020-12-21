Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) VP Ralf Kuriyel Sells 435 Shares

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $80,988.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $193.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $78.41 and a 1-year high of $212.55. The company has a current ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.74.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

