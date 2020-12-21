renBTC Price Reaches $23,096.24 on Exchanges (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, renBTC has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. renBTC has a market cap of $331.00 million and $17.77 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC token can now be bought for approximately $23,096.24 or 0.99931425 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00141829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00021476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.05 or 0.00748742 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00167456 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00381248 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00072255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00109864 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC’s total supply is 14,331 tokens. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject

Buying and Selling renBTC

renBTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

