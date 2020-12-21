Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,078 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,938,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,398,000 after acquiring an additional 496,054 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Regions Financial by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 489,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Regions Financial by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 271,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 66,182 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RF opened at $15.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $17.45.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RF. BidaskClub lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist raised Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.16.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

