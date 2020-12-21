RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RDHL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of RedHill Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.75.

RDHL stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $319.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $20.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.57 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 219.39% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 55.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 155,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 505.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 16,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

