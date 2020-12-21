Record plc (REC.L) (LON:REC) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.00

Record plc (REC.L) (LON:REC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 47.05 ($0.61), with a volume of 199956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.70 ($0.62).

The stock has a market cap of £93.65 million and a PE ratio of 15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 38.36.

Get Record plc (REC.L) alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.15 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. Record plc (REC.L)’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

In other news, insider Bob Noyen acquired 25,209 shares of Record plc (REC.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £9,831.51 ($12,844.93).

Record plc (REC.L) Company Profile (LON:REC)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Record plc (REC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Record plc (REC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.