Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for easyJet (ESYJY)

easyJet (OTCMKTS: ESYJY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/17/2020 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/4/2020 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/1/2020 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/30/2020 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/19/2020 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/18/2020 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/18/2020 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/11/2020 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/10/2020 – easyJet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/26/2020 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $10.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. easyJet plc has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $19.94.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations. In addition, the company develops building projects; and provides financing services.

