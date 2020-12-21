Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zillow Group (ZG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG) in the last few weeks:
- 12/18/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have a "buy" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 12/16/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $130.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $133.00 to $159.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2020 – Zillow Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/9/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $80.00 to $118.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/9/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $85.00 to $130.00.
- 11/9/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $85.00 to $130.00.
- 11/6/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $28.00 to $33.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/6/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $133.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/6/2020 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $74.00.
- 11/6/2020 – Zillow Group is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/6/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $90.00. They now have a "hold" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 11/6/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $115.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/6/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/6/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/6/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/6/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $94.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/6/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $115.00 to $132.00.
- 10/28/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $93.00 to $84.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $140.15 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $145.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.62. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 1.31.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.
