Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zillow Group (ZG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG) in the last few weeks:

12/18/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/16/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $130.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $133.00 to $159.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Zillow Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/9/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $80.00 to $118.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $85.00 to $130.00.

11/9/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $85.00 to $130.00.

11/6/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $28.00 to $33.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $133.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $74.00.

11/6/2020 – Zillow Group is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/6/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $115.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $94.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $115.00 to $132.00.

10/28/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $93.00 to $84.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $140.15 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $145.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.62. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Zillow Group by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,254,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Zillow Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

