RChain Trading Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last week, RChain has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One RChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RChain has a market capitalization of $10.14 million and approximately $208,408.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00055546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.24 or 0.00366467 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017426 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00025644 BTC.

REV is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

RChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

