RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.17.

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $304.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $21.90.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $29.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.85 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 357.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 45.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 56.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 11,803 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

