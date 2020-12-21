Ravencoin (RVN) Price Reaches $0.0147 on Top Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $113.59 million and $10.21 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00055377 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00145707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00022073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.00 or 0.00783099 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00170769 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00374901 BTC.

About Ravencoin

RVN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,733,715,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

