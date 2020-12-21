Ravencoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.87 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $106.90 million and $11.87 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00054286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00141353 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00021642 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.29 or 0.00751628 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00176928 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00386700 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,739,675,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.