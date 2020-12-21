Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Raven Industries, Inc. ( RAVN ) is a technology company that creates innovative solutions to great challenges. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high performance specialty films, and situational awareness markets thereby utilizing its strength in engineering, manufacturing, and technological innovation. Raven is comprised of three distinct business units : Raven Applied Technology, Raven Engineered Films, and Raven Aerostar. Raven is committed to being an active and responsible corporate citizen by providing strategic investments to organizations who align with business model and purpose. And the areas of focus include: quality of life, education, social need, and health/wellbeing. The company’s corporate responsibility framework is constructed from five key areas of impact, which includes: Environmental Sustainability, Corporate Philanthropy, Volunteerism, Team Member Development and Training, Business Purpose, Products and Services Delivered, and Markets Served . “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Raven Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. National Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Raven Industries in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $33.64 on Friday. Raven Industries has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $96.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. Research analysts predict that Raven Industries will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Raven Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Raven Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 130,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raven Industries by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

