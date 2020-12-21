Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RTLR. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.05.

NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 4.55. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $96.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.45 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 3.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTLR. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 30.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 6.1% during the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 116,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 29.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 17,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

