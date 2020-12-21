Rapidz (RPZX) Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 32.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Rapidz has a market cap of $1.31 million and $4,399.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rapidz has traded down 50.1% against the US dollar. One Rapidz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00142594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00021876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.96 or 0.00767313 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00167548 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00388415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00116849 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00072428 BTC.

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog

Rapidz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

