Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives $6.48 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.48.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth about $31,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 700.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:RRC opened at $6.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $9.41.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $299.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

