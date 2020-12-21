Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Radius Health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Radius Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.75.

Radius Health stock opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $905.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.07. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $22.34.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 29,090 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 453.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

