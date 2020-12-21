QuickX Protocol (QCX) Trading Down 3.4% This Week

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $8.58 million and $239,729.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit. In the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00054253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.93 or 0.00347328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00025313 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog. QuickX Protocol's official website is www.quickx.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

