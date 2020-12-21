Qredit Hits Market Capitalization of $188,577.85 (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. During the last week, Qredit has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. One Qredit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. Qredit has a total market cap of $188,577.85 and $723.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000132 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000553 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001419 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000364 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000408 BTC.

About Qredit

Qredit is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

