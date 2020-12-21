Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Issued By Piper Sandler

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Mills in a report issued on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for General Mills’ FY2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CSFB raised General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

NYSE GIS opened at $59.40 on Monday. General Mills has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average of $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,554 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,153,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,943 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,909,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,583 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in General Mills by 63.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,573,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 37.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,763,000 after acquiring an additional 925,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.