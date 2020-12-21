Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Issued By Piper Sandler

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Origin Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $68.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.24 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OBNK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James upgraded Origin Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

OBNK stock opened at $27.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $647.85 million, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.13. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

In related news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $28,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 16.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,822,000 after buying an additional 152,443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 17.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 140,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 15.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

