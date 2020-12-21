Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Comerica Incorporated Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Comerica from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens upgraded Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.65.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $52.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comerica has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $72.33.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.43 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 13.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 454,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,386,000 after acquiring an additional 54,312 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comerica by 201.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 91.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 6.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

