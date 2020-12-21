Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Cut by Truist Securiti

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report released on Thursday, December 17th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $363.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

VNO has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI cut Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.09.

VNO opened at $36.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 34.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 115.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 471.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 34,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 261,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

