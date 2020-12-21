Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Boosted by Analyst

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCY opened at $18.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a market cap of $184.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.72. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $22.91.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.13 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 19.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 382.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 43.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 613,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles S. Crow III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,521.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

