Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,613 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Regal Beloit worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $711,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RBC opened at $116.53 on Monday. Regal Beloit Co. has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $124.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $758.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.90 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $50,177.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RBC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.38.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

