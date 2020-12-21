Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 9,852 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USFD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,733,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198,930 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,360,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,797 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,552,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,775,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of US Foods by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,009,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,905,000 after acquiring an additional 754,675 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,766,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,229 shares in the company, valued at $14,499,236.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $432,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,370 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.91.

Shares of USFD opened at $33.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.24. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.41 and a beta of 1.47.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

