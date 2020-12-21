Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 4,975 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 22.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,766,000 after purchasing an additional 149,296 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 50.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 29.9% during the third quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 123,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 44.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 10.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $42.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.