Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 38,180 Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 161.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,180 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PPD were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in PPD in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in PPD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in PPD by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPD alerts:

Shares of PPD stock opened at $35.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03. PPD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $37.51.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PPD from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PPD from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PPD from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.06.

In other news, SVP Jill Pellegrino sold 5,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $189,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen Kaucic sold 20,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $715,975.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,478.

About PPD

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.