Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Ashland Global worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 835.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246,774 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $176,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $74,651.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,817 shares of company stock worth $444,358. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ASH opened at $78.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASH shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

