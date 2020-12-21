Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $165.70

Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $165.70 and last traded at $165.57, with a volume of 9709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.95.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 73.71 and a beta of 1.85.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 93.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

