Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $165.70

Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $165.70 and last traded at $165.57, with a volume of 9709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.95.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 73.71 and a beta of 1.85.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 93.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000.
About Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
