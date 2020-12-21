ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) Shares Gap Down to $77.33

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $77.33, but opened at $70.29. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas shares last traded at $70.04, with a volume of 29 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

