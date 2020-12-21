Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $154.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Get Primerica alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $135.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.39. Primerica has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $141.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.92.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.84 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Primerica will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 18.98%.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 23,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.