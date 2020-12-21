Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.32

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 15714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PGEN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.42.

The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 105.68% and a negative net margin of 321.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Precigen news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $67,550.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 268,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares acquired 6,758,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,006,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,398,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,374,520.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 30,988 shares of company stock worth $223,114 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Precigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Third Security LLC increased its holdings in Precigen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 84,021,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,075,000 after buying an additional 1,230,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Precigen by 113.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 50,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

