PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.42.

Shares of PRAH opened at $122.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.63. PRA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $124.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $796.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. PRA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $4,008,644.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,317.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

