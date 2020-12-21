PotCoin (POT) Hits One Day Volume of $349.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $349.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,721.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $643.20 or 0.02711516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.10 or 0.00485208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.77 or 0.01579904 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $152.69 or 0.00643685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.49 or 0.00322447 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00028885 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00079128 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,285,255 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

