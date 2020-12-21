PopularCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 84.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $100,880.60 and $3.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, PopularCoin has traded 47% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.54 or 0.00453473 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,780.55 or 0.99771681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005948 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00021849 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007345 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00015461 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 136.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003148 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,135,978,304 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

