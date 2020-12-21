Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $326.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $290.50.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $364.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $344.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.61. Pool has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $391.49.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.20 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.79%.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,007,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.20, for a total value of $7,629,712.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,806,372.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,049 shares of company stock valued at $21,314,267 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 166.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth $59,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth $75,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth $85,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

