Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.22

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$30.22 and last traded at C$30.00, with a volume of 4192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$30.51.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$24.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.39. The firm has a market cap of C$771.39 million and a P/E ratio of 30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.44.
About Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL)
Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.
