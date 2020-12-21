Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.22

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$30.22 and last traded at C$30.00, with a volume of 4192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$30.51.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$24.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.39. The firm has a market cap of C$771.39 million and a P/E ratio of 30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.44.

In related news, Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 6,600 shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total value of C$165,440.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$461,229.12. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 4,700 shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.25, for a total value of C$123,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$40,687.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $663,816.

About Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

