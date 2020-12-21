Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,454 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $218.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.65. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

