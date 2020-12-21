POA Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.22 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. POA has a market cap of $6.22 million and $702,485.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, POA has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. One POA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Binance, Bancor Network and IDEX.

About POA

Get POA alerts:

POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 282,687,397 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Bibox, Ethfinex, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.