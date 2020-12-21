Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) versus W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Head to Head Review

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) and W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Plymouth Industrial REIT and W. P. Carey, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plymouth Industrial REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 W. P. Carey 0 1 2 0 2.67

Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.86%. W. P. Carey has a consensus price target of $64.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.13%. Given Plymouth Industrial REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Plymouth Industrial REIT is more favorable than W. P. Carey.

Dividends

Plymouth Industrial REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. W. P. Carey pays an annual dividend of $4.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. W. P. Carey pays out 83.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. W. P. Carey has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. W. P. Carey is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and W. P. Carey’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plymouth Industrial REIT $75.29 million 4.65 -$10.42 million $1.98 7.16 W. P. Carey $1.23 billion 9.88 $305.24 million $5.00 13.89

W. P. Carey has higher revenue and earnings than Plymouth Industrial REIT. Plymouth Industrial REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W. P. Carey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Plymouth Industrial REIT has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W. P. Carey has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and W. P. Carey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plymouth Industrial REIT -17.27% -14.19% -2.28% W. P. Carey 28.17% 4.98% 2.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.7% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of W. P. Carey shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of W. P. Carey shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

W. P. Carey beats Plymouth Industrial REIT on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.