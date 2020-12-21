PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Stock Price Up 12.1%

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s stock price rose 12.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 168,487 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 891% from the average daily volume of 16,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

PLXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $59.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 4.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PLx Pharma news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino bought 264,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,971.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 461,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,805.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLx Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

