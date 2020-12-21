Pizza (PIZZA) Hits Market Cap of $623,419.63

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Pizza has a market cap of $623,419.63 and approximately $321.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza token can currently be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pizza has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016196 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza Token Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

Pizza Token Trading

Pizza can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

